BLACKSBURG — At halftime, it looked like the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was headed for another embarrassing loss to Virginia.
But that did not turn out to be the case.
Yes, Virginia Tech lost the game Wednesday. But Tech’s offense sprang to life in the second half, and the Hokies rallied.
Virginia Tech even grabbed the lead in the second half before falling 56-53 at Cassell Coliseum.
“The Hokies fought,” said Tech coach Mike Young, whose team has lost eight of its last nine games. “That was a really good college basketball game.
“I wish we could have made a couple more plays.”
After managing a mere 11 points in the first half, the Hokies (15-13, 6-11 ACC) outscored UVa 42-30 in the second half.
“We just needed to be more aggressive on the offensive end [in the first half],” Tech freshman Hunter Cattoor said. “We were passing it too much, not really screening for each other, trying to play one-on-one ball. I think in the second half we started playing as a team, setting screens, getting people open.”
The Hokies had turned in a woeful offensive performance in last month’s 65-39 loss at UVa.
Tech struggled again in the first half of Wednesday’s rematch. UVa led 26-11 at halftime. The 11 points were the fewest Tech has scored in either half of any game since joining the ACC in 2004.
The Hokies shot just 20.8% from the field (5 of 24) in the first half. They were 1 of 13 (7.7%) from 3-point range in that half.
“We had some open shots the first half. Shots that guys make all the time with their eyes closed, but they just weren’t falling,” Tech freshman Jalen Cone said. “We end up getting those shots the second half, and they were falling.”
The Hokies shot 51.9% from the field in the second half. They were 8 of 14 from 3-point range (57.1%) in that half.
“We had great shots in the first half. We had the same shots in the second half that we had in the first. We just happened to get the second half [shots] down,” Young said. “Just a better level of movement and ball movement.
“We screened a lot better in the second half.”
Tech center P.J. Horne had all nine of his points in the second half, when he was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
“P.J. found the range and looked like P.J. again,” Young said.
Cone had all eight of his points in the second half, including two 3-pointers.
Cattoor had both of his 3-pointers in the second half.
Landers Nolley II had 10 of his 13 points in the second half. He was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Horne sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 40-37 with 8:18 to go. Tech was 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half at that point.
Cattoor buried a 3 to give Tech its first lead of the game at 47-46 with 4:47 to go.
Tech’s Tyrece Radford made a layup to tie the game at 53 with 11.3 seconds left.
UVa point guard Kihei Clark, guarded by Cone, sank a 3-pointer to give UVa a 56-53 lead with 2.6 seconds left.
“I will think, ‘Should I have called timeout to get our defense set?’ ” Young said.
Nolley missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Tech committed just two fouls in the first half but was more aggressive on defense in the second half.
“We had two first-half fouls. … Come on. Give me a break. Fight. Get after somebody,” Young said. “They did a much better job in that regard [in the second half].”
UVa’s Mamadi Diakite outscored Tech 13-11 in the first half. But Tech held him to six points after the break.
Cattoor and fellow freshman Nahiem Alleyne held 3-point ace Tomas Woldetensae to five points in the game. He was 1 of 8 from the field.
