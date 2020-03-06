VT logo

Men’s basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia Tech 16-14, 7-12 ACC; Notre Dame 18-12, 9-10.

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 67-59 at Notre Dame on Feb. 23, 2019.

Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (15.9 ppg), C P.J. Horne (7.4 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.0 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.3 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg).

Notre Dame probable starters: F John Mooney (16.8 ppg), F Juwan Durham (7.8 ppg), G T.J. Gibbs (12.9 ppg), G Prentiss Hubb (12.2 ppg), G Rex Pflueger (5.1 ppg).

Notes: This is the teams' regular-season finale. Tech will clinch a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament with a win Saturday or if Miami loses to visiting Syracuse on Saturday. … Alleyne and Nolley were named to the ACC's all-academic team Friday. … Tech freshman Jalen Cone is shooting 49.3% from 3-point range but has not made enough 3-pointers to qualify for the ACC or NCAA statistical rankings. … Mooney ranks second nationally in rebounding (12.8 rpg). He is on pace for the best rebounding average by an ACC player since Tim Duncan averaged 14.7 points in 1997. … Mooney leads Division I with 25 double-doubles. He is one of 10 players in the running for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the top power forward in the country. … Notre Dame leads the nation in assist-turnover ratio and in fewest fouls committed per game (12.5). Notre Dame ranks second nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.7). … Notre Dame is coming off back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Florida State. … Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring offense (74.4 ppg).

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments