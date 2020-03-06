Men’s basketball
Saturday
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion
TV: ACC Network
Records: Virginia Tech 16-14, 7-12 ACC; Notre Dame 18-12, 9-10.
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 67-59 at Notre Dame on Feb. 23, 2019.
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (15.9 ppg), C P.J. Horne (7.4 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.0 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.3 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg).
Notre Dame probable starters: F John Mooney (16.8 ppg), F Juwan Durham (7.8 ppg), G T.J. Gibbs (12.9 ppg), G Prentiss Hubb (12.2 ppg), G Rex Pflueger (5.1 ppg).
Notes: This is the teams' regular-season finale. Tech will clinch a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament with a win Saturday or if Miami loses to visiting Syracuse on Saturday. … Alleyne and Nolley were named to the ACC's all-academic team Friday. … Tech freshman Jalen Cone is shooting 49.3% from 3-point range but has not made enough 3-pointers to qualify for the ACC or NCAA statistical rankings. … Mooney ranks second nationally in rebounding (12.8 rpg). He is on pace for the best rebounding average by an ACC player since Tim Duncan averaged 14.7 points in 1997. … Mooney leads Division I with 25 double-doubles. He is one of 10 players in the running for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the top power forward in the country. … Notre Dame leads the nation in assist-turnover ratio and in fewest fouls committed per game (12.5). Notre Dame ranks second nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.7). … Notre Dame is coming off back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Florida State. … Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring offense (74.4 ppg).
