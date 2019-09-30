BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is going to take a few more days to evaluate its quarterback situation.
On Monday, coach Justin Fuente wasn’t ready to name a starter for the team’s visit to Miami on Saturday.
"We’ll continue to evaluate all of those things as we go through this week," Fuente said.
The offense has averaged 23.3 points (No. 99 FBS) and 363.5 total yards offense (No. 100) through four weeks. It sunk to new lows in a 45-10 loss to Duke that was one of the least productive games of Fuente’s tenure.
Willis and backup Hendon Hooker rotated at quarterback against Duke with nursing injuries. Fuente didn't rule out rotating the quarterbacks again this weekend, but didn't endorse the idea either.
“I would say that all things are open to be considered right now," Fuente said. "...I may be mistaken, but I can’t recall a time where we’ve really rotated guys. I’m sure it’s happened at some point through my career. That’s not usually the normal way we operate, but it is what it is.”
Willis went 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Friday night.
While Fuente has avoided placing blame on starting quarterback Ryan Willis — a point he reiterated after a 45-10 loss to Duke, “this certainly doesn’t need to fall on Ryan Willis” — the coaching staff can't ignore the results.
Willis has 851 yards (60.5%) this season with eight touchdowns and six turnovers (five interceptions). He’s turned the ball over at least one time in each game.
The offense has also struggled to get the ball down field with Willis under center as well. He's only completing six passes of 25-yards or more (he’s averaging 7.5 yards per attempt) this season.
"Well, we’ve got to find a way to be more efficient," Fuente said. "We’ve got to be more productive. It starts with those guys. It involves everybody. It’s kind of the same thing we’ve talked about 10 years ago or 15 years ago coaching quarterbacks is you’ve got to have predicted outcomes. You’ve got to execute the play call, distribute the ball to the correct place."
Hooker was on the field for three series against the Blue Devils and went 1 of 2 for 8 yards (it was his first career completion) with seven carries for negative 4 yards.
Tech fans have been hoping to see Hooker get a look since the quarterback he wowed those in attendance for the team’s 2017 spring game. Hooker, who enrolled early, went 10 of 11 for 113 yards with a touchdown and interception. He got the most playing career of his career Friday night, but the team’s offense still struggled.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hooker said after the game. “We just try to get better day by day, and whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’ll do in order to win."
Hooker played in six games last season, but didn’t attempt a pass. Hooker did score a touchdown on a 69-yard run in a 62-17 blowout win over William and Mary. Fuente is confident Hooker can execute the whole playbook if called upon this weekend.
"I feel good," Fuente said about Hooker throwing the ball. "He’s taken a whole bunch of reps in the last several years."
