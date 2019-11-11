BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford and punter Oscar Bradburn were recognized by the ACC this week for their performance in the Hokies' 36-17 win over Wake Forest.
Crawford, a JUCO transfer, was the defensive lineman of the week. He had his first career interception at the FBS level. The turnover helped Tech take a 23-17 lead with 6:55 to go in the third quarter. He also had four tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hurry.
On the season, Crawford has 19 tackles (10 solo) with two for a loss, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.
Bradburn was the ACC specialist of the week for averaging 51.3 yards on four punts on Saturday. He pinned Wake Forest inside the 20-yard line three times. The punter's 48.6 average is third in the FBS. He has 18 punts of 50-plus yards and has dropped 15 punts inside the 20-yard line. He missed the team's previous game against Notre Dame with a groin injury.
