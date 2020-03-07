VTND

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost 64-56 at Notre Dame in its regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon.

The Hokies (16-15, 7-13) would have clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if they had won.

But Tech can still claim a bye if Syracuse wins at visiting Miami this afternoon.

Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10) led 28-17 at halftime.

Tech cut the lead to 33-28 with 16:36 to go, but Notre Dame went on an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 41-30 with 12:31 left.

Down 50-35 with 9:28 left, Tech went on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 53-45 with 6:14 to go.

But Notre Dame scored four straight points and extended the lead to 57-45 with 4:19 left.

T.J. Gibbs had 22 points and five 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame won even though All-ACC candidate John Mooney was held to seven points. He was just 2 of 8 from the field, but he did have 13 rebounds.

P.J. Horne had 14 points for Tech. Hunter Cattoor had 12 points. Each had four 3-pointers.

Landers Nolley II was held to seven points. He was 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jalen Cone was scoreless. He was 0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame outrebounded Tech 44-27.

Tech shot 36.2% from the field. Tech was 10 of 32 (31.3%) from 3-point range.

Notre Dame shot 42.6% from the field. Notre Dame was 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

Tyrece Radford made a jumper to give Tech a 5-3 lead with 16:46 left in the first half. But Tech did not have another bucket until Horne made a 3-pointer to cut the Notre Dame lead to 19-10 with 5:03 left in the half.

Down 7-6 with 14:54 left in the first half, Notre Dame went on a 13-0 run to grab a 19-7 lead with 6:43 to go in the half. Notre Dame led the rest of the game.

Tech shot just 28.6% from the field in the first half. Tech was 4 of 19 from 3-point range (21.1%) in the first half.

Notre Dame shot just 37.1% from the field in the first half. Notre Dame had seven 3-pointers in that half.

