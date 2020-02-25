BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's first crack at denting Virginia's Pack Line defense was a miserable failure.
The Hokies will try again Wednesday.
UVa (19-7, 11-5 ACC) will go for the regular-season series sweep of Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10) when the teams meet at 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum.
The Cavaliers won the first meeting 65-39 on Jan. 4, holding Tech to its fewest points in any game since February 1967 and its fewest points in the rivalry since January 1946.
For Tech's four freshmen and two redshirt freshmen, that game was the first time they had faced UVa's Pack Line.
"It was definitely a blow in the face," Tech freshman Jalen Cone said Tuesday. "Those guys were big. Very big. Those guys, they could guard the ball very well. It was shocking for all the freshmen.
"It was a learning experience. So I think this time we'll handle ourselves better."
The Hokies shot just 27.1% from the field in the first meeting — its worst percentage since a February 2008 loss to North Carolina.
"You think it's a good shot, but it's really a bad shot. It's just the shot they want you to take," Tech junior point guard Wabissa Bede said Tuesday. "You might be wide-open and there'd be like 27 seconds [left] on the shot clock, rather than keep going and you can wind them down like they do to everybody. They don't shoot until less than six seconds on the shot clock.
"If we shoot high 20s [on the clock] a lot of time, that's the shots they want you to take. If we try to fight that urge … and wind down the shot clock, we should be successful."
The Cavaliers like to play at a slow tempo. In the first meeting, they led 21-9 with 4:03 left in the first half.
"The score's like 20-12 and you're just like, 'Damn it!’" Bede said. "They play a lot of mind games."
Tech coach Mike Young said the Hokies need to make the UVa defenders move.
"You can't let them look at you," Young said Monday on the ACC's weekly teleconference. "There's got to be constant movement, and constant ball movement from side-to-side.
"They are exceptional on that end of the floor. But for us to be successful on the offensive end, we have to cut a lot sharper. Ball movement has to be a lot better. And let's be honest, we've got to make some shots. We had some shots in the first half that we typically get down. Now, some of those are under duress. … They do a great job of contesting shots."
UVa coach Tony Bennett said his team was terrific in the first meeting.
"We played one of our better games all year against them," Bennett said on the teleconference.
The Hokies shot a season-low 16% from 3-point range in that game.
"We played solid defense," Bennett said. "They did miss some pretty good, open looks, because their offense is difficult to guard. You just challenge yourself to … make them shoot as many contested outside shots. But you have to be mindful of how good they are at attacking the paint."
Tech made only four 3-pointers in that meeting, a season low that was tied in the Hokies' loss at Georgia Tech last month.
"They guarded us on the arc very well," Cone said. "Some of the 3s we took were forced 3s."
Virginia Tech had 13 turnovers in the first meeting, including eight in the first half. It was one of only five games this season in which Tech had at least 13 turnovers.
"They were speeding us up a little bit," Bede said. "I blame that on myself."
In the January meeting, Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II had 15 of his team’s 17 first-half points. He was 6 of 10 from the field in the first half, while the rest of his team was 1 of 14. But Nolley was just 1 of 6 from the field in the second half, when Braxton Key did a good job guarding him.
Nolley, whose team has lost seven of its last eight games, has been in a shooting slump of late.
The five-time ACC freshman of the week is only 10 of 50 (20%) from 3-point range in the past eight games. He is shooting just 32.8% from the field in that stretch, including 18.2% (8 of 44) in the past three games.
"Nobody wants to come out of it as much as he does," Young said. "We need him to. But we'll hang in there with him and continue to shoot before and after practice. He'll come out of it."
Tech, which also employs the Pack Line defense, is allowing an average of 71.7 points in ACC play.
"There’s nothing like maturity; there’s nothing like older guys. We’re doing the best we can with where we are right now," Young said. "We will be appreciably better on that end as we move ahead with our program."
