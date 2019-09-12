The full Virginia Tech men's basketball schedule has been announced, including the dates for the ACC games.
In games of note, the Hokies will host Duke on Dec. 6 and host UNC on Jan. 22. They host UVa on Feb. 26.
Here is the schedule:
Tues. Nov. 5: at Clemson, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Fri. Nov. 8: Coppin State
Wed. Nov. 13: USC Upstate
Sat. Nov. 16: Lehigh
Wed. Nov. 20: Delaware State
Mon. Nov. 25: Michigan State (Maui Invitational), 5 p.m., ESPN2
Tues. Nov. 26: Georgia or Dayton (Maui Invitational), ESPN or ESPN2
Wed. Nov. 27: Maui Invitational, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Fri. Dec. 6: Duke, ACC Network
Wed. Dec. 11: Chattanooga
Sun. Dec. 15: Gardner-Webb
Sat. Dec. 21: VMI
Sun. Dec. 29: Maryland-Eastern Shore
Sat. Jan. 4: at UVa, NBC Sports Washington
Tues. Jan. 7: at Syracuse, ACC Network
Sat. Jan. 11: N.C. State, NBC Sports Washington
Tues. Jan. 14: at Wake Forest, ACC Network
Sat. Jan. 18: Syracuse, NBC Sports Washington
Wed. Jan. 22: North Carolina, ACC Network
Sat. Jan. 25: at Boston College, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Tues. Jan. 28: at Miami, ACC Network
Sat. Feb. 1: Florida State, NBC Sports Washington
Tues. Feb. 4: at Georgia Tech, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACC Network
Sat. Feb. 8: Boston College, NBC Sports Washington
Sat. Feb. 15: Pitt, ACC Network
Wed. Feb. 19: Miami, NBC Sports Washington
Sat. Feb. 22: at Duke, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACC Network
Wed. Feb. 26: UVa, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACC Network
Sun. March 1: at Louisville, ACC Network
Wed. March 4: Clemson, ACC Network
Sat. March 7: at Notre Dame, ACC Network
March 10-14: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)
