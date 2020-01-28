CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Suddenly, the Hokies are on a losing streak.

The host Miami Hurricanes — who entered Tuesday night tied for last place in the ACC — played without their leading scorer, Chris Lykes, and yet knocked off Virginia Tech, 71-61.

This is the first time the Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC) have lost consecutive games since Dec. 6.

With the score tied 17-17, Miami (11-9, 3-7) went on a 24-2 run, and the Hokies never fully recovered.

Virginia Tech had won three games in a row in Coral Gables, but this game did not go according to the Hokies’ plan. The Hurricanes used their height advantage — especially 7-footer Rodney Miller against 6-6 P.J. Horne in the paint — to full advantage early. Miller went 5-for-5 for 11 points in the decisive first half.

The Hokies cut their deficit to four points in the final minutes, but a key steal by Miami freshman Harlond Beverley with 42 seconds sealed Virginia Tech’s fate.

Tyrece Radford led Virginia Tech with a career-high 22 points. He made 9-of-12 shots from the floor and had a team-high eight rebounds. Landers Nolley added 14 points.

