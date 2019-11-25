LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolly scored 22 points, Pj>j Horne added 12 and Wabissa Bede scored 11 — including three big free throws in the last minute as Virginia Tech stunned No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The Hokies (6-0) led by as many as 10 points in the second half, and withstood the Spartans' comeback attempt in the final 4 minutes.
