Virginia Tech Michigan St Basketball

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks, left, talks to guard Jalen Cone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolly scored 22 points, Pj>j Horne added 12 and Wabissa Bede scored 11 — including three big free throws in the last minute as Virginia Tech stunned No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Hokies (6-0) led by as many as 10 points in the second half, and withstood the Spartans' comeback attempt in the final 4 minutes.

