VT logo

Wrestling

Sunday

"Mat on the Mound"

No. 21 Northwestern at No. 11 Virginia Tech

1 p.m. at English Field

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com/watch)

Records: Northwestern 0-0; Virginia Tech 1-0

Notes: The Hokies will wrestle outdoors for the first time in their history as they take on the Wildcats on the Virginia Tech baseball field. The mat will be covering the home-plate area. … The Hokies were named the NCAA's wrestling team of the week after beating then-No. 9 Missouri last weekend. … Tech rose five spots in this week's national coaches poll. … Fourth-year junior B.C. LaPrade was named the ACC wrestler of the week for his performance in last weekend's win. He beat then-No. 16 Jarrett Jacques in overtime at 157 pounds. On Sunday, LaPrade will face third-ranked Ryan Deakin. … Northwestern also features third-ranked Sebastian Rivera, who took third at 125 pounds at the NCAA championships. … Northwestern beat visiting Virginia Tech 20-16 last year. … There is no admission fee for this match.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

