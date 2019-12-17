BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's coaching staff has worked hard to get the #TX2VT hashtag trending on social media in recent weeks.
It’s starting to pay off.
The Hokies landed a verbal commit from three-star Texas defensive end Robert Wooten less than 24 hours before early signing day. Wooten announced his decision on social media Tuesday afternoon and plans on signing Wednesday morning.
Wooten visited Blacksburg for an official visit over the weekend with a number of other recruits including defensive end Justin Beadles, a three-star out of Georgia, and offensive lineman Kaden Moore, a three-star out of Pennsylvania. They both verbally committed on Sunday night.
The Texas native gives Virginia Tech 13 verbal commits heading into early signing day.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is the third defensive end in the class and according to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the highest ranked of the bunch (he’s the No. 25 weak-side defensive end in the 2020 class) and highest rated recruit in the class overall.
Wooten decommitted from Missouri after the team fired head coach Barry Odom. His list of 24 scholarship offers included SMU, Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah and Wisconsin.
While Tech landed a verbal commit from quarterback Dematrius Davis, a Texas native this fall, Wooten would be the first Texas player out of high school to sign with the school during Justin Fuente’s tenure.
The Hokies are hoping to get more good news out of Texas on Wednesday when Shadow Creek defensive end Alec Bryant announces his decision. Bryant, a four-star defender, was on campus with Wooten over the weekend and has hinted on social media that he’s leaning towards Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.