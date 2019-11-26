BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made its debut in the College Football Playoff rankings this week at No. 24. New rankings are announced every Tuesday.
Former Tech coach Frank Beamer is one of the 13 members on the College Football Playoff selection committee, but by rule has to recuse himself from anytime his former school is discussed.
The Hokies are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games. The team is coming off their first ever back-to-back shutouts of ACC opponents. They have outscored their opponents 86-0 during the last nine quarters.
Tech's noon matchup on Friday against Virginia is for the ACC Coastal title.
The College Football Playoff rankings are used to determine the semifinals, which pit the No. 1 ranked team vs. the No. 4 ranked team and No. 2 versus No. 3. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the semifinals game with the winner playing Monday, Jan. 13 for the national title at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Virginia Tech also debuted in the Coaches Poll this week at No. 23. The Hokies moved up two spots to No. 23 in the AP Poll.
College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 26)
- Clemson
- LSU
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Penn State
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Iowa State
- Virginia Tech
- Appalachian State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.