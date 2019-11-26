Wake Forest hosts Duke in meeting of slumping instate rivals

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made its debut in the College Football Playoff rankings this week at No. 24. New rankings are announced every Tuesday. 

Former Tech coach Frank Beamer is one of the 13 members on the College Football Playoff selection committee, but by rule has to recuse himself from anytime his former school is discussed. 

The Hokies are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games. The team is coming off their first ever back-to-back shutouts of ACC opponents. They have outscored their opponents 86-0 during the last nine quarters. 

Tech's noon matchup on Friday against Virginia is for the ACC Coastal title. 

The College Football Playoff rankings are used to determine the semifinals, which pit the No. 1 ranked team vs. the No. 4 ranked team and No. 2 versus No. 3. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the semifinals game with the winner playing Monday, Jan. 13 for the national title at the Superdome in New Orleans. 

Virginia Tech also debuted in the Coaches Poll this week at No. 23. The Hokies moved up two spots to No. 23 in the AP Poll.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 26)

  1. Clemson
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Minnesota
  9. Baylor 
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. Auburn
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Iowa
  18. Memphis
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. USC
  23. Iowa State
  24. Virginia Tech 
  25. Appalachian State

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

