GREENSBORO — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team fell to North Carolina 78-56 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in front of a pro-UNC crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The 11th-seeded Hokies, who trailed the entire second half, fell to 16-16.
Tech is eligible for the NIT but is highly unlikely to get a bid with that ho-hum record, especially with so many ACC teams having to settle for the NIT this year.
There is also the CBI tournament, but athletic director Whit Babcock said Wednesday he does not foresee Tech wanting to play in that event.
Tech lost 11 of its final 13 games.
The Hokies shot 29% from the field. Tech was 10 of 36 from 3-point range (27.8%).
Garrison Brooks scored 20 points for the 14th-seeded Tar Heels (14-18), who will meet sixth-seeded Syracuse at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.
The Hokies had beaten UNC 79-77 in double overtime at Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 22. But UNC did not have starting guards Cole Anthony and Brandon Robinson in that game because of injuries.
Robinson had 17 points and five 3-pointers in the rematch. Anthony had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the rematch.
Tech was 5-3 in ACC play after that win over UNC but won just twice the rest of the season.
Armando Bacot had 12 points and 11 rebounds for UNC on Wednesday.
Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Tech, Jalen Cone 11 and Landers Nolley 10.
The Tar Heels led 32-26 at halftime.
UNC scored the first seven points of the second half to extend the lead to 39-26 with 16:36 to go. Tech was 0 of 7 from the field in the second half at that point.
Tech shot just 29% from the field in the first half to UNC's 36%. Tech was 6 of 18 from 3-point range in the half.
UNC was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line in the first half, while Tech was just 2 of 2.
The Tar Heels went on a 12-0 run to grab a 12-4 lead with 14:45 left in the first half. They led the rest of the way.
The lead grew to 17-7.
Tech cut the lead to 21-18, but UNC scored seven straight points for a 28-18 cushion.
