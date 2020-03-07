For the first time in five years, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will have to play in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
Notre Dame beat the visiting Hokies 64-56 in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.
The Hokies (16-15, 7-13) would have clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if they had won.
Despite the loss, Tech still would have claimed a bye if Syracuse had beaten host Miami later Saturday, but Miami prevailed in overtime for its seventh ACC win of the year. Miami, which swept Tech in the regular season, earned a bye instead of the Hokies.
So Tech will have to play in one of the two first-round games Tuesday in Greensboro. The Hokies will be the No. 11 seed and will play in the 7 p.m. game.
If Duke beats North Carolina tonight, Tech will face UNC in the first round. If UNC beats Duke, Tech will face Pitt in the first round.
Tech shot just 36.2% from the field, including 21.4% in the first half.
Tech was 10 of 32 (31.3%) from 3-point range. Tech was 3 of 17 from 3-point range (17.6%) in the first half.
"We didn't shoot it very well and I've got a really good shooting team," Tech coach Mike Young said. "I think Mike's [Brey] bunch did some things that disrupted us and had us back on our heels a little bit."
Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10) led 28-17 at halftime.
Tech cut the lead to 33-28 with 16:36 to go, but Notre Dame went on an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 41-30 with 12:31 left.
Down 50-35 with 9:28 left, Tech went on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 53-45 with 6:14 to go.
But Notre Dame scored four straight points and extended the lead to 57-45 with 4:19 left.
T.J. Gibbs had 22 points and five 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame won even though All-ACC candidate John Mooney was held to seven points. He was just 2 of 8 from the field, but he did have 13 rebounds.
Notre Dame outrebounded Tech 44-27.
P.J. Horne had 14 points for Tech. Hunter Cattoor had 12 points. Each had four 3-pointers.
Landers Nolley II was held to seven points. He was 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
Jalen Cone was scoreless. He was 0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.
Notre Dame shot 42.6% from the field. Notre Dame was 10 of 26 from 3-point range.
Tyrece Radford made a jumper to give Tech a 5-3 lead with 16:46 left in the first half. But Tech did not have another bucket until Horne made a 3-pointer to cut the Notre Dame lead to 19-10 with 5:03 left in the half.
Down 7-6 with 14:54 left in the first half, Notre Dame went on a 13-0 run to grab a 19-7 lead with 6:43 to go in the half. Notre Dame led the rest of the game.
Notre Dame shot just 33.3% from the field in the first half. Notre Dame had six 3-pointers in that half.
This story will be updated after the UNC game.
