BLACKSBURG — One of the first things Virginia Tech’s new special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill noticed when he watched tape of the 2019 season during the bye week was the team’s lack of chemistry on the offensive line.
The top item on Kill’s to-do-list is offering up suggestions for how Tech can improve the team’s struggling ground game (ranked No. 80 in FBS averaging 152 yards per game). They are ranked No. 98 in yards per carry (3.7) and No. 105 in runs of 10 yards or more (12).
“I think the biggest thing is they’ve had a lot of movement on the offensive line because of injuries,” Kill said. “Until you get continuity with five guys that have played together for a while, it takes a while. And I think that’s the biggest thing is the health issue up there has been pretty difficult, just by watching film.”
The Hokies have used three different starting lineups in three games on the offensive line thanks to multiple injuries and other performance concerns. Nine different linemen have played at least an entire half of football.
In 2017, Tech used two different starting lineups on the offensive line the entire season.
Starting center Zachariah Hoyt suffered a lower body injury late in the game against Boston College while starting right guard T.J. Jackson injured his foot in the loss. Hoyt has dressed in recent weeks, but was only available in an emergency situation. Jackson watched the last two games from the sideline in a boot.
The Hokies most recent starting lineup featured true freshman Bryan Hudson at center and Doug Nester at right tackle. They closed out wins over Old Dominion and Furman with redshirt freshman Luke Tenuta at right tackle.
The lineup with three freshmen was the most effective run blocking unit in each of the victories.
“Not to rehash everything, but pretty quickly we became pretty young,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I see those guys continue to work to improve. Not everybody can slide in there as a true freshman; that’s pretty impressive to have two guys that are capable of doing that. I do think it’s going to continue to improve. I think it has improved.”
With lingering injury issues — Fuente listed Hoyt and Jackson as “day-to-day” on Monday — Tech focused on getting “great work” in practice for Hudson and Nester during the bye week. The two could be in line for their biggest test yet when Virginia Tech hosts Duke on Friday night.
“We’ve got to get whoever those five are, get them going and get them on the same page,” Kill said. “We’re certainly big. I know that. And I looked like I come up to their waist. So that’s a good sign. If they were all my size, we’d be in trouble.”
