BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC linebacker of the week and quarterback Quincy Patterson was the conference's rookie of the week for their performance in a six overtime win over North Carolina on Saturday.
Ashby had a career-high 18 tackles (two for a loss) with a half sack. This is the fourth time in Ashby's career (third this season) he's earned linebacker of the week honors. The defender ranks second in the ACC with 71 tackles (32 solo) and has a team-high 10 tackles for loss.
Patterson, who came into the game at the end of the third quarter, scored a 55-yard rushing touchdown to erase a 31-24 deficit in the fourth quarter and threw a game-saving touchdown to Damon Hazelton in the second overtime. Patterson also scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the sixth overtime.
The redshirt freshman was 3 of 6 for 54 yards with two touchdowns (one passing) and ran the ball 21 times for 122 yards.
