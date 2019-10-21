MG VT UNC 101919

Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson II (4) directs the offense in the forth quarter of the Virginia Tech - University of North Carolina NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday October 19 2019. Virginia Tech won the game 43-41 in 6 overtimes. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry)

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC linebacker of the week and quarterback Quincy Patterson was the conference's rookie of the week for their performance in a six overtime win over North Carolina on Saturday. 

Ashby had a career-high 18 tackles (two for a loss) with a half sack. This is the fourth time in Ashby's career (third this season) he's earned linebacker of the week honors. The defender ranks second in the ACC with 71 tackles (32 solo) and has a team-high 10 tackles for loss. 

Patterson, who came into the game at the end of the third quarter, scored a 55-yard rushing touchdown to erase a 31-24 deficit in the fourth quarter and threw a game-saving touchdown to Damon Hazelton in the second overtime. Patterson also scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the sixth overtime.

The redshirt freshman was 3 of 6 for 54 yards with two touchdowns (one passing) and ran the ball 21 times for 122 yards. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

