Former Virginia Tech forward Landers Nolley has signed with Memphis after a brief stint in the transfer portal.
Nolley picked Memphis from a top three that also included Georgia and Ole Miss. The Tigers confirmed he signed after Nolley made the announcement on social media.
“I’d like to start by reiterating my thanks to the staff and fans at Virginia Tech for all their love and support,” Nolley tweeted. “I will never forget my time in Blacksburg. I am beyond thankful for the tremendous opportunities in front of me to learn and grow, while aspiring to achieve greatness in the classroom and on the court. With my family by my side, I would like to officially announce that I have signed with the University of Memphis to continue my collegiate journey.
Nolley was named to the ACC all-freshman team this season and All-ACC honorable mention. He averaged a team-high 15.5 points, and was named the conference’s freshman of the week five times, but his father told The Roanoke Times after the season ended that the Hokies weren’t “the perfect fit” for his son.
“We gave it a shot, and it just didn’t work out like we expected,” Nolley’s father. “We just want to find the best situation, the best fit for him, … what’s best for him as far as basketball and his future. We’ve just got to find a situation that fits his abilities, what he is.
First year coach Mike Young had Nolley playing power forward for an undersized Tech squad, but he wanted to play on the wing. Nolley previously entered the transfer portal after former coach Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M, but decided to stay in Blacksburg once Young was hired.
Nolley will have to sit out next season unless the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule or grants him a waiver. He had to sit out the 2018-19 season because of an ACT issue.
