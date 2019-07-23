BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech junior linebacker Rayshard Ashby made the watch list for the Nagurski Award.
Ashby, who earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2018, led Tech with 105 tackles (tied for third in the ACC). He also had 9.5 tackles for a loss along with a pair of forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries. The strong numbers came despite missing the Hokies game against Boston College and the majority of the snaps the following week against Pittsburgh.
The annual award is given to the national defensive player of the year. The watch list features 92 players from 10 different schools.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente envisions the linebackers being a strength for the team this season with Ashby leading the way along with fellow returning starter Dax Hollifield.
“For as uncertain as we were last year about both of those two spots heading into the season, I mean, we essentially lost both starters and both sets of backups. So we were able to get experience, and experience is great, but it doesn't automatically mean you'll have success the next time around,” Fuente said. “I've been really pleased with the level of commitment from that room, an improvement, leadership, trying to influence others in a positive manner. We're awfully excited about that position unit moving forward.”
The ACC has 12 players on the list tied with the Pac 12 for the third most players from a power five school (the SEC had 18 and the Big Ten had 15).
Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack and defensive back Bryce Hall made the watch list as well.