MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times November 29, 2019 head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia Tech went from one state champion to another.

The Hokies landed a verbal commitment from St. Peter’s Prep quarterback Tahj Bullock on Wednesday afternoon. Bullock revealed his decision on social media with a video.

Bullock fills a major need for Tech’s 2021 recruiting class that was left without a quarterback after Dematrius Davis decommitted in May. The Hokies quickly shifted focus to Bullock, who like Davis is a dual-threat quarterback with championship credentials.

The St. Peter’s Prep quarterback led his team to a state title in 2019 throwing for 2,274 yards (60% passing) with 26 touchdowns. He also had 118 carries for 480 yards with six rushing touchdowns. He orchestrated four fourth quarter comebacks including one in the state finals against Don Bosco Prep.

Bullock had 12 scholarship offers including ones from Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke and UCLA.

Tech didn’t extend a scholarship offer to Bullock until May — the coaching staff stopped recruiting other quarterbacks while Davis was verbally committed — but he was on their radar throughout the fall and was at one point scheduled to attend a home game at Lane Stadium during the 2019 season before a scheduling conflict came up.

While the NCAA currently has a dead period in place preventing in-person between coaches and recruits, Bullock made an unofficial stop in Blacksburg last week to tour campus with his family.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 17 ranked dual-threat quarterback and No. 649 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Tech now has 10 verbal commits for 2021 with two coming from New Jersey. Safety Jalen Hoyle, who verbally committed in October, is also a New Jersey native. The Hokies have signed three players from the state during Justin Fuente’s tenure. Safety Ny’Quee Hawkins was the No. 9 ranked recruit in New Jersey when he signed with the team in 2019.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

