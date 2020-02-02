BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star wide receiver Dallan Wright on Sunday afternoon.
One of the team’s biggest focus ahead of national signing day has been to land an additional receiver or two in the wake of Damon Hazelton, Jacoby Pinckney and Hezekiah Grimsley entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder announced his decision on Twitter after taking an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend.
“I would like to thank my parents for raising me and grooming me into the young man I am today and also being by biggest critics while being my biggest supporters at the same time, my high school coaches for believing in me and putting me in the best situation possible to succeed,” Wright wrote. “All of the friends and family who have cheered me on and help (sic) me along the way I also would like to thank all of the colleges and coaches that took time out to come see me and spend time with me, your patience during the process is appreciated, with that said I will be committing to the Virginia Tech University.”
Tech offered Wright on January 26 and it was the Saluda High School receiver’s first power five offer. His recruitment heated up in recent weeks with Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina also extending scholarship offers. A handful of FCS schools had offered him during the year.
Wright had 87 catches for 1508 yards with 25 touchdowns as a senior.
The addition of Wright would give the Hokies eight scholarship receivers heading into spring practice including returning starters Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Turner led the team with 34 catches for 553 yards with four touchdowns while Robinson had 31 catches for 404 yards with a touchdown as a true freshman.
