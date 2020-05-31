Virginia Tech closed out May by landing one more verbal commit for its 2021 class.
The three-star defensive lineman Mattheus Carroll became the fourth player to join the Hokies' class this month when he announced his decision Sunday afternoon live on Instagram.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is the No. 47 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, and No. 22 ranked player in the state of Maryland as a rising senior with Gillman High School.
Carroll had 18 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Maryland. Virginia Tech, Maryland and Duke were his three finalists.
He visited Tech's campus in early March before the NCAA put a dead period in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tech has signed players out of Maryland during coach Justin Fuente's tenure. The Hokies signed a pair of recruits out of the state — running back Jalen Hampton and defensive back Dorian Strong — in 2020. They now have two Maryland natives for this cycle as well with Carroll joining linebacker Matthew Johnson, who verbally committed in April and is the No. 27 ranked player in the state.
The team's 2021 class features nine verbal commits going into June.
