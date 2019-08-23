Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from safety Keonta Jenkins on Friday afternoon.
"Always felt my vision was bigger than a picture ...committed!" Jenkins tweeted.
The Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida announced his decision before the team’s season-opener. The 2020 safety is ranked a three-star prospect by 247 Sports composite rankings. He visited campus in July after receiving an offer from the Hokies in June.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, has 18 scholarship offers including ones from Indiana, Vanderbilt, Marshall and Cincinnati.
Florida has been a fertile recruiting ground for Virginia Tech under coach Justin Fuente. The team has signed 12 recruits from the state since 2016. The Hokies signed three Florida natives (Keshawn King, Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks).
Jenkins is the first Flordian verbal commit for 2020 and 10th overall for Virginia Tech’s 2020 class. The Hokies also have verbal commits in the secondary from defensive back Dorian Strong and safety Lakeem Rudolph. Rudolph is a 6-foot-4, 202-pound prospect out of Virginia Beach.
Tech has four seniors on this year’s team and two of them (Reggie Floyd, Jovonn Quillen) are in the secondary.