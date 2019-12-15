BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star offensive lineman Kaden Moore on Sunday night.
With early signing day on Wednesday, the Hokies hosted Moore along with a number of other recruits on campus this weekend. Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman hosted Moore on his visit.
“After much thought and prayer I have decided to respectfully de-commit from the Bowling Green State University. Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me, and for offering me an opportunity to be apart of their program. I wish the BG family the best. With that being said after much prayer, thought and family and coach conversations I’m 1000000% committed to the Virginia Tech University,” Moore tweeted.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder went to Freedom High School in eastern Pennsylvania. According to 247 Sports Composite rankings, he’s the No. 16 ranked recruit in the state. Virginia Tech and Bowling Green were his only to FBS offers.
It would be the third straight year for Virginia Tech to sign a player from Pennsylvania if Moore ends up signing. He would be the fourth signee overall from the state during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure joining tight end Nick Gallo, defensive back Nasir Peoples and wide receiver Darryl Simmons.
Virginia Tech now has 11 verbal commits from the 2020 class. Earlier this week, linebacker Tyreem Powell changed his pledge from Virginia Tech to Rutgers. The New Jersey native had been verbally committed since Feb.
The Hokies only other commit on the offensive line in this class is Parker Clements, a 6-foot-7, 270-pounder from South Carolina.
This will be a smaller class for Tech with only four scholarship seniors (Ryan Willis, Reggie Floyd, Jovonn Quillen and Ishmiel Seisay) graduating.
