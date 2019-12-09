Stayed solid, had to do my bid, now I’m here ! 🦃 x 🥤#Committed #ThisIsHome #HardSmartTough #GoHokies #HokieNation pic.twitter.com/Ae7iOiauml— Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) December 9, 2019
Virginia Tech has landed a verbal commit from Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert. The Florida native announced his decision Monday night on social media.
Herbert was a three-star prospect coming out of American Heritage High School (Fort Lauderdale, FL). He played in 35 games for Kansas and carried the ball 320 times for 1,735 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with 14 touchdowns.
The running back played in four games this season — he had 11 carries for 187 yards in a 48-24 win over Boston College to help end a 48-game road losing streak — before deciding to redshirt and come back for a final year of eligibility in 2020.
Herbert hoped to return to Kansas for his fifth year, but he said a "miscommunication" with the coaching staff led to his departure from the program. He clarified his status in a lengthy twitter post after Les Miles said Herbert left the team for "personal reasons."
"I am aware that things have been misinterpreted, but my intentions were not harmful," Herbert wrote. "I intended to come back for my redshirt senior year, not to transfer or to leave my teammates. Redshirting had many unforeseen consequences that my family and I did not know would result from this decision."
Herbert will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer. Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker hosted the running back on a visit over the weekend. Herbert's decision comes on the heels of Tech parting ways with running back coach Zohn Burden.
Tech already had three verbal commits for the 2020 class at running back (JUCO transfer Marco Lee, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Burnson) and has seven scholarship running backs on the roster (Deshawn McClease, Jalen Holston, Keshawn King, Tahj Gary, Caleb Steward, Terius Wheatley and Cole Beck).
