Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from Iowa grad transfer Cordell Pemsl on Sunday. Pemsl announced the decision on Instagram.
The 6-foot-9, 248-pounder played in 96 career games (14 starts) for the Hawkeyes and averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Pemsl, who entered the transfer portal on April 3, will have one year of eligibility left. A knee injury forced him to redshirt in 2018-19.
"Cordell is graduating this year, and I can't thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said at the time. "He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition."
Pemsl was a three-star recruit coming out of Wahlert Catholic where he was named first-team all-state three times and a pair of state titles (2014, 2015). He finished his high school career with a school record 1,611 career points and was second with 878 career rebounds.
He gives Tech coach Mike Young five signees for his 2020 class. The group also includes a grad transfer at point guard from Kansas State, Cartier Diarra. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists last season in 32 games (27 starts).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.