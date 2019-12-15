BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star defensive end Justin Beadles on Sunday night.
With early signing day on Wednesday, the Hokies hosted Beadles along with a number of other recruits on campus this weekend.
The 6-foot-5, 232-pounder went to Sandy Creek High School about 30 miles outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He had 53 tackles (32 solo) with nine sacks and one forced fumble as a senior with his team finishing 12-2 and reaching the state semifinals.
Beadles had 16 offers including ones from Arizona State, Boston College, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri and Purdue. He decommitted from ASU in October.
According to 247 Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 49 ranked weak-side defensive end in the 2020 class.
Georgia has been a fertile recruiting ground for Virginia Tech during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies have landed 11 recruits from the state from 2016 to 2019, the fourth most behind Virginia (28), North Carolina (15) and Florida (12).
Virginia Tech now has 12 verbal commits from the 2020 class after adding an offensive line pledge a few minutes before Beadles announced. Earlier this week, linebacker Tyreem Powell changed his pledge from Virginia Tech to Rutgers. The New Jersey native had been verbally committed since Feb. The Hokies only other commit on the defensive line in this class is Derrell Bailey, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end out of Tennessee.
This will be a smaller class for the Hokies than in recent years with only four scholarship seniors (Ryan Willis, Reggie Floyd, Jovonn Quillen and Ishmiel Seisay) graduating.
