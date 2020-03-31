Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from St. Mary's Ryken High School defender William Johnson on Tuesday.
The three-star 2021 prospect out of Leonardtown, Maryland announced his decision on social media.
"Thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me, I appreciate everything you have to offer but, the next four years I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University," Johnson tweeted.
According to 247 Sports, Johnson has more than 20 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
The Hokies offered Johnson in June 2019. He attended the program's junior day in November.
While the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, coaches are still allowed to talk with recruits on the phone or through written correspondence.
Johnson is the fourth verbal commit for Tech in the 2021 class and first for the overhauled defensive staff led by new coordinator Justin Hamilton. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder plays both wide receiver and safety for St. Mary's Ryken High School. He was named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division's player of the year in 2019.
