Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis on Wednesday night. Davis is the No. 4 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class.
Davis announced his decision with a video posted on Twitter. It ended with him running around a track at his high school and unzipping his hooded sweatshirt to reveal an orange Virginia Tech shirt.
"VT baby," Davis said while flashing the Tech hand sign surrounded by his friends.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is out of North Shore High School outside of Houston, Texas. He has a long list of scholarship offers including ones from LSU, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State and Ole Miss. He announced a top five of Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech in September.
Tech has received three verbal commitments for 2021 since Oct. 28 when three-star safety Jalen Hoyle verbal committed. The Hokies added a verbal commit three-star athlete Nykelius Johnson out of South Carolina on Monday.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Davis would be coach Justin Fuente's highest quarterback recruit if signs with the program. He would be second highest ranked recruit on offense behind Doug Nester and third overall (Devon Hunter remains the highest during Fuente's tenure).
Davis would also be the first high school player out of Texas to sign with Virginia Tech during Fuente's time as coach. Former Tech quarterback Jerod Evans was from Dallas, Texas, but signed with the Hokies out of Trinity Valley Community College after spending a season at Air Force.
