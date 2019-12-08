BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed an invitation to the 2019 Belk Bowl on Sunday. The Hokies will play Kentucky at noon on New Year’s Eve at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Belk Bowl is among the ACC’s tier one bowls that also includes the Sun Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl and the Music City Bowl (or TaxSlayer Bowl). The group of games is given equal selection status. The bowl also has a tie-in with the SEC.
Initial reports had Tech facing Mississippi State in the Belk Bowl, but there was a late shuffle by the SEC.
Tech is 6-11-2 all-time against Kentucky. The team’s haven’t played since Frank Beamer’s first season as coach in 1987 as part of a home-and-home series the programs split. Tech won the 1986 game in Blacksburg, 17-15, and lost the rematch the following year 14-7 in Lexington.
Kentucky is 7-5 (3-5 SEC) this season. The Wildcats won three straight to close out the regular season to gain bowl eligibility. They suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position and had to turn to wide receiver Lynn Bowden as their starter (and only averaged 10 pass attempts a game as a team).
The ACC has won three straight Belk Bowls over the SEC, which includes Virginia Tech’s memorable matchup against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl. The Hokies pulled off the biggest comeback in school history after trailing 24-0 at the half. Tech receiver Cam Phillips took home the game’s MVP honors with six catches for 115 yards.
Last year, Virginia won 28-0 over South Carolina.
The Charlotte-based bowl dates back to 2002 when it was the Continental Tire Bowl. Belk became the primary sponsor in 2011 after a six-year stretch as the Meineke Car Care Bowl. The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced in November that Belk was dropping its sponsorship after this year’s game.
The SEC will also start alternating its tie-in through 2025 with the Belk Bowl. The Big Ten will play in the game in even-numbered years and the SEC will play in the odd-numbered years.
Virginia Tech takes the longest active bowl streak in the country, 27 straight seasons, ahead of Georgia (22), Oklahoma (20) and LSU (19) into the game. Florida State’s record bowl streak of 36 straight games ended last year when it went 5-7 in former coach Willie Taggert’s first year as coach.
