Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star receiver Jaylen Jones on Friday night. Jones, a Richmond-product that attends Thomas Jefferson High School, is the Hokies' first in-state recruit from the 2021 class.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had 13 scholarship offers and narrowed down his list to a top five in April that included Tech, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Wake Forest. He also had scholarship offers from Duke and Virginia.
Jones posted a two-minute video on social media to reveal his decision.
"Throughout this process I've been looking for the right school, right relationships to help me be the best that I can," Jones said as the video's narrator. "...I'm proud to announce that I'll be staying home and furthering my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech University."
Jones had 76 catches for 1,369 yards last season with 18 touchdowns and was named first-team All-Metro conference. Tech offered the receiver after he had an unofficial in early March before the NCAA put a dead period in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Jones is the No. 30 ranked player in Virginia and No. 143 overall receiver.
He is the second receiver in Tech's 2021 class joining three-star receiver Latrell Neville, who verbally committed in April. The Hokies could take an additional receiver or two in this class after losing four receivers to the transfer portal after the 2019 season. They added Kansas grad transfer Evan Fairs last week, but he only has one year of eligibility remaining.
