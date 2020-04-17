BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a commit from Youngstown State defensive Justus Reed on Friday night.
Reed, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in February as a grad transfer, tweeted out his decision.
Tech has struggled the last two seasons to generate a consistent pass rush edge. Emmanuel Belmar led the defensive ends with four sacks last season, and the group combined for 8.5 sacks. The Hokies defensive ends combined for 11 sacks in 2018.
Reed had 12.5 sacks all by himself in 2019 along with 42 tackles (30 solo) and 19 tackles for loss. He was the first Youngstown State player to earn first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors since 2016.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder also has the size new co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp have made a priority.
He signed out of high school back in 2014 with Florida. The Clearwater native sat out two of the three seasons he spent in the SEC. He redshirted as a true freshman and missed most of the 2016 with a knee injury.
Reed transferred to Youngstown State, but suffered a series of injury setbacks including a torn achilles that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season. The NCAA granted him two years of additional eligibility when he applied for a medical waiver last year.
He will be part of a 2020 signing class that features four defensive end signees including the two highest rated players in the class, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten.
