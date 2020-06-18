Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment on Thursday from three-star athlete Keli Lawson. It was the Hokies second 2021 pledge in as many days.
Lawson, who plays linebacker and wide receiver for Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia, is the team’s third in-state verbal commitment. He’s the No. 36 ranked player in Virginia, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
Lawson announced his decision on social media.
“I would like to thank Coach (Bill) Hall and all the coaches I’ve ever had up to this point for pushing me to be the greatest I can be,” Lawson wrote. “I would also like to give thanks to my teammates and friends that have been by my side through it all, and really acted as my driving force time and time again.”
“Where would I be without the love and support of my mother and father, they saw things with me that I would’ve never seen on my own had it not been for them. Last but not least a HUGE shutout to Coach Fuente and the whole VT Staff for giving me this opportunity to write yet another chapter in my life. All this being said I would announce that I am COMMITTED to Virginia Tech.”
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete also had scholarship offers from Liberty, Old Dominion, Toledo and Virginia. The Hokies extended a scholarship offer to Lawson on June 2.
Tech now has 11 verbal commits for the 2021 class and moved back into the top 50 on 247 Sports national team rankings (No. 45). The team’s top ranked player is defensive lineman Tyas Martin, the No. 3 ranked player in Arkansas. Tahj Bullock, a three-star quarterback out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey, verbally committed on Wednesday night.
