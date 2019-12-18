BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s 2020 signing class got a late boost on Wednesday with the addition of four-star defensive end Alec Bryant.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is the highest-rated signee in Tech’s 2020 class and No. 13 ranked weak-side defensive end overall, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the second player in as many days from Texas to commit to the school.
“Alec is a big athletic defensive line prospect," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "He put on weight when they changed their scheme to play a 50 defense, to play a four-technique which is head up on the tackle. He was really productive in that role. I think he’s got a really, really bright future."
Bryant went to Shadow Creek High School outside of Houston.
On Tuesday, Tech received a verbal commit from three-star defensive end Robert Wooten, who played at Stafford High School just a short 25 minute drive away from Bryant. They played each other as sophomores and were on campus together last weekend for their official visits.
Tech hadn’t landed a player out of high school from Texas since 2002, walk-on Michael Moses, and hasn’t signed a scholarship recruit since at least 1987. Wooten had a strong feeling that Bryant’s mind was already made up heading into early signing day.
“Oh, he’s going to Virginia Tech,” Wooten said on Wednesday night.
Bryant decommitted from LSU at the end of November. He had an impressive list of 24 scholarship offers including ones from USC, Miami, Oregon and Oklahoma.
The defender had 45 tackles (31 solo) with 16 for a loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior for a Shadow Creek team that is 15-0 and playing in the championship game against Ryan High School at AT&T Stadium in Dallas this weekend.
Virginia Tech signed four defensive ends on Wednesday with Bryant and Wooten joining Derrell Bailey and Justin Beadles. One common trait among them is that they are 6-foot-3 or taller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.