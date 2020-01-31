BLACKSBURG — Wabissa Bede and P.J. Horne used to be role players on the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.
But this season, the juniors have gotten the chance to shine.
They have also become leaders. The two starters are the oldest players in the team's nine-man rotation.
"We were the younger guys for two years in a row, and we had a lot of veterans both years. So our voice wasn't as big," Bede said as he sat next to Horne in a joint interview two weeks ago. "But now, because we've been through the ropes for a couple years, we have to teach what we learned.
"Teaching them how to … win, teaching them when to take the right shot."
Bede, who starts at point guard, has dished out an ACC-high 133 assists.
Horne, a starting post player, is tied for fourth on the squad in scoring (7.7 ppg).
"Move the basketball and make sure I'm in the right spots at the right times and he'll get me the ball," Horne said, referring to former suite mate Bede.
The Hokies (14-7, 5-5), who were picked next-to-last in the ACC's preseason poll, will host fifth-ranked Florida State on Saturday.
"We always believed were going to be a good team," Bede said. "It's just that nobody else believed in us."
North and south
Wabissa Bede likes his unusual name.
"Only one in the world," Bede cracked.
His Tech teammates and classmates call him Bede, not Wabissa.
"People don't know how to pronounce [Wabissa] well so I just say my last name now," he said. "My last name has taken over as my first name."
Bede grew up in Massachusetts. After his junior year at North Andover High School, he transferred to New England powerhouse Cushing Academy in Massachusetts. He then reclassified and repeated his junior year, so he was able to spend two years at Cushing. Bede said he changed schools to he could improve his game and academics.
Bede verbally committed to then-Tech coach Buzz Williams in September of his senior year, picking the Hokies over Minnesota, Butler and others. He wound up being ranked the No. 73 high school senior in the nation by ESPN.
"I just remember him being in the gym more than anyone else," Cushing coach James Cormier said. "Best leader I've ever coached. … He just brought it every single day and raised the level in practice for his teammates and coaches. He's got an unbelievable, gravitating personality, and people want to play hard for a leader like that."
Bede is not the only basketball player in his family. His first cousin Nirel Lougbo plays for the Marquette women's basketball team.
Horne is not the only basketball player in his family, either. His first cousin Tyrie Jackson used to play for the Hokies and is now a guard for East Carolina. Another first cousin, Tadric Jackson, used to play for Georgia Tech.
Horne— actually, Preston Horne Jr. — graduated from Tift County High School in Georgia. He verbally committed to Tech in February of his senior year, picking the Hokies over Wichita State, among others.
Horne came off the Tech bench the past two seasons. He averaged 3.3 points and 13.0 minutes last year.
Bede came off the Tech bench as a freshman but wound up starting 26 games as a sophomore, when he averaged 3.8 points. He often was used at off-guard because Tech's starting point guard was Justin Robinson.
"I was playing behind I think the best point guard in the country the last two years," Bede said. "Learning behind him was fun. … Now I'm just using all the skills he taught me."
Bede did not become the primary ball-handler when Robinson was sidelined for 12 games with a broken foot last season. Williams gave that role to current NBA rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
"Nickeil was better as the main ball-handler because he knew how to make the reads a lot quicker than me," Bede said.
Bede has no trouble being the floor general this season, though.
"The game has slowed down in my head," he said. "It was going a million miles an hour in my head for the first two years."
Valuable players
Bede entered the transfer portal after Mike Young was hired as Tech's coach last April, but he withdrew from the portal the following month.
Young has become a big Bede admirer.
"Happiness for me is a point guard that knows how the thing is supposed to be played, has a presence about him as Wabissa does, as leadership qualities about him as Wabissa does," Young said Monday. "And let's not discount the fact that night in and night out, if it's [an off-guard] or a point guard, he is guarding the other team's best player."
Bede ranks 19th nationally with an average of 6.3 assists.
"If you put the ball … in the shooter's pocket, you should have high results on this team," Bede said.
With 133 assists and just 38 turnovers, Bede is ranked fifth nationally in assist-turnover ratio.
"Coach Young always preaches, 'Make sure every pass is a 100% pass, so if you're not feeling comfortable with it, make the safer pass,’" Bede said.
Prior to this week, Bede had never had more than three turnovers in a game this season. But he turned the ball over six times in Tuesday's loss at Miami.
Bede scored 10 points in last year's Sweet 16 loss to Duke, but lately he has been trying to regain his shooting rhythm. He is shooting just 37% from the field and 20.9% from 3-point range this season.
"It's already hard for them to guard us right now and I can barely score. If I can make the open 3 every single time, keep them honest like that, now they have to spread out the defense even more," Bede said.
Bede, who averages 5.9 points, wants to improve so defenders won't sag off him.
"The extra voices in my head, … once those clear out, it's going to be all good," Bede said. "I believe in my craft. I put in a lot of work over the summer and even this year."
Bede is also shooting just 51.2% from the free-throw line.
Horne has already scored more points than he did all of last season.
"Being able to contribute in that way is important," Horne said. "I developed a lot. I probably had a little bit of that in my first two years, but we had a lot of veterans. They kind of had to teach me how to go about things. Now that I know some of the ropes, I have an opportunity."
Bede was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range last season, but he is 26 of 74 from that distance this season.
"I improved in [outside shooting] … a lot," Horne said. "I worked over the summertime."
Young likes having him on the floor. Horne played 43 minutes in last week's overtime win over North Carolina and 36 minutes in last weekend's loss at Boston College. He played 37 minutes Tuesday at Miami.
"He's old, and I always gravitate to those guys who have been around and done it," Young said. "P.J.'s so critical on both ends of the floor, … specifically on the offensive end, where he can step out, reverse the ball. He's got an incredible understanding of what we're looking for."
Even though he is only 6-foot-5, Horne toils in the paint. He has to guard bigger foes, so he tries to play "a step ahead."
"[The key is] being able to know what the big guy's going to do before they do it and beat them to the spot and hold your ground," Horne said. "They want to lean on you the whole game and tire you out. But at the same time, if you can't guard them on one end, they can't guard you on the other."
Horne ranks third on the squad with an average of 4.7 rebounds.
"I'm doing the dirty work," he said.
"He has the hockey-assist rebounds," Bede said. "He boxes out the 7-footer and then us guards steal his rebounds."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.