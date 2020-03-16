BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech won't be holding its annual pro day on Friday.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is prohibiting team personnel from visiting schools and hosting draft-eligible prospects for the foreseeable future.
Tech postponed the event "indefinitely", but it might not happen at all with the league committed to holding the draft on April 23-25. The NFL released a press release on Monday saying the draft will proceed as scheduled without the public events that were planned in Las Vegas.
The Hokies didn't release an official list of participants for Friday's pro day, but it was expected to feature draft-eligible prospects from the 2019 team and some other recent graduates looking to catch on with NFL teams.
Tight end Dalton Keene was the only Tech player invited to the NFL combine this year. Other Hokies players hoping to impress scouts ahead of this year's draft include running back Deshawn McClease, safety Reggie Floyd and quarterback Ryan Willis.
Tech's annual spring game remains on the schedule for April 18, but it's just a matter of time before that gets postponed or cancelled given the CDC's recommendation over the weekend that gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.
The Hokies delayed the start of spring camp after the ACC suspended "all athletic related activities" last week.
