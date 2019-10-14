BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente casually mentioned the team was down to four healthy scholarships receivers after a 34-17 win over Rhode Island.
Fuente wasn’t all that interested in following up on the statement in his weekly press conference on Monday.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll have everybody [against North Carolina],” Fuente said.
But Fuente admitted he wasn’t getting updates from the training staff until a staff meeting later in the day.
Hokies receivers Tre Turner, Phil Patterson and Kaleb Smith are all dealing with undisclosed injuries. Turner, who suffered a lower body injury against Duke, was dressed and available to play against Rhode Island, but missed his second straight game.
It’s also unclear if Hezekiah Grimsley is dealing with an injury as well. While Grimsley has returned punts the last two weeks, his snaps at receiver have been very limited.
Tech relied on Tayvion Robinson and Damon Hazelton against Rhode Island and redshirt freshman Darryle Simmons had his first career catch.
Hazelton had five catches for 93 yards with two touchdowns and was targeted 10 other times. Hazelton missed the team’s first four games dealing with a hamstring injury and is finally getting the kind of practice reps the coaching staff wants him to get on a weekly basis.
“We certainly needed him to be good and he was, but I think he knows he had an opportunity to be really, really good and have a special night,” Fuente said of Hazelton after the game. “That’s part of the process. He is coming along and he’s feeling more comfortable getting in more game shape.”
The Hokies tight ends have also put up big numbers in recent weeks combining for 13 catches for 228 yards and four touchdowns (four of those catches went for 20 yards or more) in the last two games.
Virginia Tech hosts a North Carolina team on Saturday with a pass defense that’s struggled at times this season. The Tar Heels gave up 323 passing yards and three touchdowns to Appalachian St. Miami went 17 of 25 (68%) for 292 yards while averaging 11.7 yards per attempt.
North Carolina has allowed 211 passing yards a game (No. 62 ranked in FBS), but opposing teams are completing 61.1% of their passes (No. 73 in FBS) against Tar Heels and have thrown 10 passes of 30 yards or more (No. 82 in FBS).
