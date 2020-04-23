BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is hoping to start a new streak this weekend.
The Hokies had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft for 25 straight years until last year. A few players signed on with teams as undrafted free agents, but former Tech offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman (Green Bay Packers) is the only player still in the league from last year's class.
The 2020 draft should be different with most draft analysts expecting former Tech tight end Dalton Keene to come off the board in the late rounds. The NFL Draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this weekend, but has shifted to virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The schedule remains the same with the first round on Thursday, the second and third round on Friday and the remaining rounds taking place on Saturday.
Keene, who left Tech with a year of eligibility left, impressed scouts with his performance at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.71 40-yard dash and had the best broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) among tight ends in attendance.
Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told The Roanoke Times in March that he gave Keene a fourth round grade. Draft analysts from NFL.com, WalterFootball.com, CBS Sports, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated all predicted Keene going in the sixth or seventh round.
The other top tight ends available include Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Washington’s Hunter Bryant, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, Dayton’s Adam Trautman and LSU’s Thaddeus Moss.
Tech’s other draft hopefuls — quarterback Ryan Willis, running back Deshawn McClease and safety Reggie Floyd — are hoping to sign on with an NFL team if they don’t get drafted.
The group had to come up with their own makeshift pro days after the coronavirus prevented them from working out in front of scouts in Blacksburg last month.
Willis, who threw for 6,152 yards and 44 touchdowns in his collegiate career, sent teams video filmed at Kurt Warner’s house of him performing drills with other draft-eligible receivers. He's talked with more than 20 NFL teams in the run up to this weekend’s draft.
“There’s always room for arm talent on a roster,” Willis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.