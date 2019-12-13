BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Tracy Claeys as the team’s new linebackers coach on Friday.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring at the end of the season, has coached the team’s linebackers since joining the staff in 1987.
Tech hired Justin Hamilton, who only has one year of coaching experience at the FBS level, to replace Foster. A source familiar with the situation said Claeys won’t have a co-defensive coordinator title, but will be someone in the room Hamilton can lean on.
Claeys immediately popped up on Tech’s radar thanks to his longtime connection to Jerry Kill. Kill was named the Hokies special assistant to the head coach in the fall.
"I'm excited to welcome Tracy to Blacksburg," Fuente said in a release. "Tracy is an outstanding football coach who will serve as another great resource for me, Justin Hamilton and our entire coaching staff. Coach Claeys' track record as a defensive coach, a recruiter and his longtime association with Jerry Kill were among on the many reasons we wanted him to join us at Virginia Tech. We're enthusiastic about adding Tracy's expertise and leadership to our team."
The Kansas native was on Kill’s staff going back to his days at Saginaw Valley State in 1995. He spent 16 years as Kill’s defensive coordinator, which included stops at Emporia State, Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.
Northern Illinois finished top 20 in total defense and scoring defense twice under Claeys (2008 and 2010). Minnesota went from allowing 33 points and 392 yards per game the year before Claeys inherited the defense to allowing 22.1 points (the lowest since 2003) and 348 yards (ranked No. 21 in FBS) in 2016.
Claeys had multiple stints as acting head coach when Kill was sidelined with health problems related to epilepsy. Clayes was named the team’s Minnesota’s interim coach in 2015 after Kill retired at midseason.
The Gophers dropped the interim tag ahead of the 2016 season, but he was fired after the season amid the fallout of 10 players being suspended for allegations of sexual assault.
The team threatened to boycott team activities during prep for the Holiday Bowl if the suspended players weren’t reinstated. The players felt their suspended teammates were denied due process, and Claeys publicly backed their protest.
“Have never been more proud of our kids,” Claeys tweeted on Dec. 15. “I respect their rights and support their efforts to make a better world!”
The players reversed course after the university’s 80-page internal report leaked out with graphic details of the accusations.
"Coach Claeys’ Tweet later that week was not helpful,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “I accept that Coach Claeys intended it to support the boycotting players. Understandably others did not see it that way.”
After the season, Coyle announced he decided to take the football team “in a different direction with new coaching leadership.”
"I determined that the football program must move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program. We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges,” Coyle said in a statement.
A Virginia Tech spokesperson said as with any hire, all candidates are “thoroughly vetted” and those issues were examined carefully by university officials and everyone including athletic director Whit Babcock was comfortable with the hire.
Claeys was back on the sidelines in 2018 as Washington State’s defensive coordinator. The Cougars finish fourth in the Pac-12 in total defense (359.2 yards per game) and lead the league in sacks (38). He resigned in early October after a 67-63 loss to UCLA. A source described the situation as “not a good fit” with head coach Mike Leach.
Virginia Tech is unsure if Claeys will coach in the Belk Bowl against Kentucky. Those details are still being worked out as coach Justin Fuente returns home from two weeks on the road recruiting ahead of early signing day.
This guy will be a jewel. Looks like the reincarnation of Buddy Ryan.
