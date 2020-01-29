Virginia Tech turned within the New River Valley for its new volleyball coach.
Marci Jenkins Byers, who has steered Radford University’s squad for the past 12 seasons, was named the new coach at Tech on Wednesday.
Byers, a four-time Big South coach of the year, led Radford to NCAA tournament appearances in 2013 and 2017. Radford wound up in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship in 2018.
“We liked that she was a proven winner,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a phone interview. “I want [coaches] … to have some big-time experience, ideally, yes, but I like hiring people that have had to hustle somewhere, do more with less.
“Right now we’re not a blue-blood, silver-spoon program and we need to overachieve. And I think she fits just right.
“It was not a ‘Just roll down the street and do it [hire].’ She was the best for us.”
Byers steered Radford to three Big South regular-season titles and two Big South tournament crowns. The team has eclipsed 20 wins in five of the past seven years.
“Marci is exceptional at coaching, recruiting and being an administrator of her program,” Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said in an interview. “Marci has certainly earned the opportunity to coach in the ACC.
“We’re just really, really proud of her.”
After serving as a high school coach in the commonwealth, Byers spent two seasons as the head coach at NCAA Division II member Chowan before Lineburg hired her at Radford in February 2008.
“She’s certainly not from a silver-spoon volleyball background,” Babcock said. “I love that she’s had to grind and persevere.”
Lineburg said Byers leaves “big shoes” to fill at Radford.
She was the winningest coach in Radford history, having gone 209-159 with the Highlanders. The 2013 NCAA bid was the school’s first in 13 years.
“I just can’t say enough about her,” Lineburg said.
Byers steered the Highlanders to wins over major conference opponents in recent years.
Radford knocked off California in 2014 for its first win over a Pac-12 foe. Radford also beat a Big Ten team (Maryland) that year for the first time.
The Highlanders defeated Washington State in 2015 and Wake Forest in 2016. Radford picked up wins at Arizona, South Carolina and Virginia Tech in 2017.
“She won’t be intimidated looking down the court at ACC opponents,” Babcock said.
Tech hired Byers eight days after announcing the resignation of coach Jill Wilson. Babcock said Byers was the only candidate that Tech interviewed in person.
The Hokies concluded the 2019 season in late November with a record of 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the ACC.
Wilson, who had one year left on her letter of appointment, had a losing record in each of her three seasons at Tech. She was 35-57 overall and 13-43 in the league.
Babcock said Wednesday that it was Wilson’s choice to leave.
“It was all Jill’s decision. She wanted to step away,” Babcock said. “It caught us off guard a little bit, but she felt like she wanted to go back to being an assistant coach.
“She just said this was not the thing for her.”
Babcock said former Tech assistant athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois had conducted a phone interview with Byers during the search that resulted in Wilson’s hiring in January 2017.
Tech’s last winning season came in 2015 under former coach Chris Riley. He led the Hokies to the program’s lone NCAA tournament berth in 2010.
Byers, who could not be reached for comment, agreed to a four-year letter of appointment at Tech. She will reap $125,000 her first season, followed by $5,000 annual raises.
She earned $80,000 a year at Radford.
Byers married VCU assistant men’s basketball coach J.D. Byers in 2017. He used to be an assistant men’s basketball coach at Radford. The couple have a daughter.
