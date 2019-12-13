BLACKSBURG - Darryl Tapp is returning home.
One of the best defensive ends in Virginia Tech history — and the lone player to be awarded a permanent possession of the Hokies’ famed lunch pail — is returning to Blacksburg as a defensive assistant.
He will team up once again with former teammate Justin Hamilton, who will take for retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster after the season.
Tapp spoke to The Roanoke Times last week about his excitement over Hamilton being handed the keys “to one of the best cars out there.”
“Coach Foster raised us, the defense would take care of stuff in-house, work our tails off for our brother, keep each other accountable,” Tapp said. “It’s pretty cool to see coach Fuente respect coach Foster enough to hire one of his former pupils. This is special, this is huge.”
The two always had a special connection thanks to the play they made together in the 2002 Commonwealth Cup. Then redshirt freshman Hamilton blocked a punt at midfield with Virginia Tech trailing 3-0. Tapp, who was a year younger, scooped up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.
While the Hokies have an opening for a defensive line coach, Tapp won’t have a position attached to his name. Tapp will certainly work with the team’s defensive line, but a source close to the situation said the goal is to “broaden Tapp’s horizons” and have him help out across the defense.
“We've wanted to find a way to bring Darryl Tapp back into our program for some time," Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a release. "If there is one former player who I've consistently heard Bud Foster use as an example of what it means to play defense at Virginia Tech, it's Darryl Tapp. I know Coach Hamilton feels the same way about Darryl.”
The Tech alum spent the 2019 season on Derek Mason’s staff at Vanderbilt primarily assisting special teams coordinator Devin Fitzsimmons. He got into coaching as a defensive quality control coach for Central Michigan in 2018 after a 12-year career in the NFL.
As a Hokie from 2002-05, he had 21.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. He earned All-America honors as a senior leading the team in sacks (10), tackles for loss (14.5) and forced fumbles (three). He was inducted into the school’s hall of fame last season.
Virginia Tech is unsure if Tapp will coach in the Belk Bowl against Kentucky. Those details are still being worked out as coach Justin Fuente returns home from two weeks on the road recruiting ahead of early signing day.
