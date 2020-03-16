Dara Mabrey has launched her final 3-pointer for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.
Mabrey, who started every game for the Hokies as a freshman and sophomore, tweeted Monday that she has entered the transfer portal.
"Thank you to the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the university academically and athletically," she tweeted. "I am very grateful for the endless support and relationships I made throughout my two years. Hokie Nation will always be a part of me. However, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal."
Mabrey started at point guard as a freshman but moved to off-guard as a sophomore after point guard Taja Cole transferred from Georgia last summer.
Mabrey ranks seventh in school history with 155 3-pointers, despite having played just two seasons for the Hokies.
She ranked third on the Hokies with an average of 11.9 points this year. She ranked second on the team with 75 3-pointers and tied for second with 53 assists. Mabrey ranked third on the squad in minutes (32.5 mpg).
Mabrey ranked third in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (36.4%) and fourth in 3-pointers (2.5 per game).
Mabrey helped the Hokies go 21-9 overall this year. The Hokies were a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years, but the tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hokies went 11-7 in the ACC, finishing with a winning ACC record for the first time in their history. They tied for fourth place, which was the highest they have ever finished in the ACC standings.
Tech coach Kenny Brooks changed the Hokies' offense last month because of the improvement of center Elizabeth Kitley, who was recently named the ACC freshman of the year. Tech went from being a team that relied on 3-pointers to a squad that seeks to feed the ball inside to Kitley.
But Mabrey did sink four 3-pointers in her final game, an ACC tournament loss to Wake Forest.
Mabrey's exit means the Hokies will have to replace three starters. Cole and starting forward Lydia Rivers were graduate transfers in their final year of eligibility.
Mabrey made the ACC all-freshman team last year, when she averaged 11.2 points and dished out a team-high 92 assists. She helped Tech win 22 games and reach the WNIT.
She ranked third nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (45.2%) as a freshman. She sank 80 3-pointers last year, breaking the Tech single-season record. Her record was broken by Aisha Sheppard this year.
Mabrey led her New Jersey high school to two state titles. She was twice named her state's player of the year.
She is part of an accomplished basketball family. Her older sisters, Michaela and Marina, were standouts at Notre Dame. Dara and Marina squared off against each other when Tech hosted Notre Dame in January 2019. Marina is now a WNBA player.
Mabrey and her mother declined interview requests, as did Brooks.
