BLACKSBURG — First comes the doughnut.
Then, the other kind of doughnut.
Virginia Tech senior goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has long referred to a shutout as a doughnut. So last year, she decided to start celebrating a shutout by actually eating a doughnut.
Before every home women's soccer game, McGlynn heads over to the Carol Lee Donut Shop to pick some up.
"I have them just in case, and then I won't eat one if I don't get a shutout. I'll eat them the next day, though," she said with a laugh.
She limits herself to just one doughnut after a shutout.
"Because I usually go for a Cook Out milkshake as well," she said.
McGlynn is among the nation's leaders in shutouts this season with seven.
"Good doughnuts," she said. "Hopefully we can keep it up."
In a 2-0 win over Miami last weekend, McGlynn tied Dayle Colpitts for the most career shutouts in Virginia Tech history with 29.
Her first chance at breaking that mark will come Thursday when the 16th-ranked Hokies (9-0, 1-0 ACC) visit No. 1 Virginia (8-0-1, 0-0-1).
McGlynn loves being a goalkeeper.
"You're like the superhero. You can save the day," she said. "It's a lot of pressure, and I have always found myself to thrive on pressure. I like being depended on."
'Cat-like abilities’
McGlynn, who grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, began playing soccer at the age of 4. But goalkeeper did not become her regular position until she was 10.
"I went through a weird growth spurt when I was younger, so I wasn't fast on the field and wasn't really that technical. So [her coach] put me in goalkeeper a few times and I excelled," she said. "He saw that and told me I should pursue that position."
She was a natural.
"From a young age, I've always had cat-like abilities," she said. "It takes natural athleticism and cat-like ability on top of bravery and courage. Not a lot of 10-year-olds would throw their bodies in front of balls.
"Goalkeepers are just different. … The ball's coming at your face, you dodge it, right? That's the normal reaction. We keep our face there and we hope it hits us."
McGlynn blossomed into a standout, although her mother, Shannon McGlynn, also credits "a lot of luck" for her daughter becoming a college prospect.
McGlynn's travel team lost in a regional tournament in the summer of 2014, but the winning team was later disqualified from advancing to the U.S. Youth Soccer national tournament because of roster issues. McGlynn's team got to go instead. With college coaches looking on, McGlynn helped her squad win the under-15 national crown.
McGlynn reaped a full scholarship offer from Virginia Tech. She verbally committed to the Hokies as a high school sophomore in the spring of 2015, picking Tech over Clemson and Texas.
In March 2016, Tech coach Chugger Adair called McGlynn's mother. Hokies starting goalie Kaylyn Smith had decided to transfer. Adair asked if McGlynn wanted to graduate high school a year early and join the Hokies for the 2016 season.
McGlynn, who was already close to having enough credits to graduate, and her parents decided to take Adair up on the offer. McGlynn took two extra courses online and graduated in 2016.
International experience
McGlynn started for the Hokies as a freshman. She missed three games that fall, but she had a good reason. She played for the U.S. under-18 national team in a tournament in Ireland.
"It was hard to leave my team during the season," she said. "I just told them my dream is to be on the U.S. [senior] national team one day."
In January 2018, McGlynn played for the U.S. under-20 national team in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago. She started four of the team's five games, including the semifinal win against Haiti that clinched a spot for the U.S. in the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup.
The match with Haiti was decided on a penalty-kick shootout, with McGlynn making saves on two penalty kicks to help the U.S. win.
"That's one of the best feelings, saving a P.K. … It's you and the ball and the shooter," McGlynn said.
McGlynn remained on the U.S. team that summer for the 2018 Under-20 World Cup in France, although she did not see any game action.
She saw plenty of action for the Hokies last fall, when she played every minute of the season and became the first Tech goalkeeper to ever make the All-ACC first team.
McGlynn recorded 10 shutouts, good for second place on the Tech single-season list, and 90 saves. She helped the Hokies win 11 games and reach the Sweet 16 in the 2018 NCAA tournament. She had nine saves in a 1-0, double-overtime win over Arkansas in the second round — the most ever by a Hokie in an NCAA tournament game.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound McGlynn has allowed only two goals this season, with the first one coming in the team's fourth match. She broke a school start-of-season record by opening the season with 326 consecutive scoreless minutes.
"We've seen big saves from her time in and time out," Adair said. "When she gets put in situations where a lot of times goals would be given up, she's confident she can make the save. We had a save at [UNC] Wilmington, point-blank shot she took in the chest — she was in the right spot to block it."
McGlynn, who is majoring in human nutrition, foods and exercise, plans to graduate in December after only 3 1/2 years of college.
She would like to become a physician's assistant — but only after a pro career. She hopes to be chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft in January, although she will also explore options overseas.
But first, there is one last season of college soccer, and hopefully a few more doughnuts to munch on.
There is nothing McGlynn likes more than a shutout.
"Protecting the shutout is such a big thing," she said. "When I'm in the 70th minute and I know I still have a shutout, I'm protecting this with my life. No goal's going to get behind me."
