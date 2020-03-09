GREENSBORO — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will be squaring off against the bottom seed in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.
But that bottom seed is North Carolina.
After being plagued by injuries, the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14) are now healthy. They have won three of their last four games.
Does UNC look like a bottom seed to Tech coach Mike Young?
"No. No, they don't," Young said Monday after his team's shootaround at the Greensboro Coliseum. "And that's a kick right in the knees."
The 11th-seeded Hokies (16-15, 7-13) will face the 14th-seeded Tar Heels in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This is the first time Young has coached in the ACC Tournament, which he used to watch on TV as a kid in Radford.
"I can remember Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, … even the harshest and toughest teachers would roll that television in on Thursday and we would watch those quarterfinal games," Young said. "Now to have the opportunity to come here with our Virginia Tech team and coach in this thing … is gratifying. And it's a thrill to be here.
"This was the ultimate. The ultimate postseason conference tournament. … And add to that that we're here in Greensboro, the heart of Tobacco Road. That's pretty special."
The Hokies beat visiting UNC 79-77 in double overtime on Jan. 22. Tyrece Radford scored the winning basket with four-tenths of a second left.
"We had a lot of breakdowns offensively," UNC coach Roy Williams said Monday of the loss. "It was an unusual group that we had out there at that time, but … Virginia Tech made all the big plays down the stretch."
The Tar Heels did not have point guard Cole Anthony and guard Brandon Robinson in that game because of injuries. Anthony returned to action on Feb. 1 after missing 11 games. Robinson is also back.
Anthony, who is averaging 19.6 points and 4.0 assists, made the All-ACC third team and the ACC all-freshman team Monday. Robinson averages 11.9 points.
"We guarded the ball pretty well [in the first meeting], but tomorrow we'll have to do a better job to guard the ball, knowing they'll have Cole Anthony and Brandon Robinson," Tech freshman guard Jalen Cone said.
UNC had no fast-break points in the first meeting. That probably won't be the case Tuesday.
"Without Cole, … [they were] playing [Jeremiah] Francis and Leaky Blank at the point. That's not your traditional North Carolina point guard that can really blow it at you and really put pressure on you," Young said. "They are typically scoring between 10-20 points a game just by outrunning you."
UNC made just seven 3-pointers in the January meeting. But Robinson and Anthony are the team's top 3-point shooters.
"With Anthony and Robinson, that certainly adds to our heartburn as we continue to game-plan for this game," Young said.
Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, who scored 22 points in the win over UNC, made the ACC all-freshman team Monday.
"It's a big milestone in my career. A great accomplishment," Nolley said.
Nolley, who averages 15.6 points, also earned All-ACC honorable mention.
"I feel like I made a statement for a first season," Nolley said.
Nolley has been named the ACC freshman of the week five times. But he has been mired in a shooting slump of late.
"All good shooters, good scorers go through it. So I've just got to find my way out," Nolley said. "Some games it's my mechanics and some games it just happens — you're not going to make every shot. … I've just got to find a way to get back on track."
Nolley is shooting just 30.9% from the field and 19.1% from 3-point range in the 12 games since the win over UNC.
"Teams have done a better job with him," Young said. "He continues to draw a massive crowd because people understand what he's capable of."
Williams certainly does.
"He's a load," Williams said.
UNC boasts forward Garrison Brooks (16.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg), who made the All-ACC second team Monday. He was also named the league's most improved player.
Brooks had 15 points in the first half of UNC's loss to Tech. But the Hokies double-teamed him the rest of the way, holding him to a total of four baskets in the second half and the two overtime periods.
UNC had just 14 points in the paint after halftime in that game.
"We clogged up the paint," Radford said. "Our defense was on point."
Tech hurt UNC offensively by making 14 3-pointers, including six by Cone.
"He drilled us," Williams said.
Tech was 5-3 in ACC play after beating UNC. But the young Hokies have won just twice since then.
"It's a tough league," Nolley said. "Night in and night out, it'll … wear on your body."
This will be the ACC Tournament debut for Nolley and most of his teammates.
"It's super exciting," said Cone, who is from the Greensboro area.
It should be a pro-UNC crowd.
"It will be like a road game," Cone said.
This is the first time UNC has had to play on the first day of the ACC Tournament since 2010.
"I don't like being here, but … we've played ourselves into this slot," Williams said.
