BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice goes into fall camp every year with an open mind. Vice has said he doesn’t like being “handcuffed” by a depth chart as players are competing for playing time.
That won’t be an issue this fall since Tech had to cancel their entire spring camp in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the coaching staff hoped that valuable practice time would provide clarity on some important questions.
Tech brought back nine of the 10 linemen that started at least one game in 2019 and seven linemen on the team have at least 10 career starts. The extensive experience gives Fuente and his staff a lot of permutations to work through with many of the lineman expected to get evaluated at multiple positions.
Sophomores Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson are prime examples.
Nester started 10 games at right guard while Hudson started 10 games at center last season. They were among the 28 true freshmen in the country that played more than 500 snaps, but both could end up elsewhere on the line in the fall.
“It was going to be a pretty big evaluation starting to see if, I’m not saying he is, but if Doug [Nester] is a tackle long term,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in an interview last month. “You know what I mean? Is Brock [Hoffman] better at center or guard? Are we better with [Bryan] Hudson at guard? Those are the questions we all had.”
Nester, who was the highest rated offensive line recruit in program history, played tackle throughout high school and has the frame for the position at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.
Hudson didn’t start working at center until Tech was a few weeks into fall camp as the uncertainty over Hoffman’s waiver claim lingered through the preseason. Hudson could get a look at all three spots on the interior of the line and the same goes for Hoffman.
“We talked about it quite a bit because we didn’t practice, we don’t have the answers to those things,” Fuente said.
It could be a challenge working through all those questions during fall camp considering Fuente expects the team’s linemen (on both sides of the ball) needing to knock off some rust when the team is allowed back on campus.
While the entire roster is finding creative ways to stay in shape and lift weights, it’s not easy for linemen to get proper practice reps on their own.
“You can go get work throwing the ball, right? Even during the situation we’re dealing with now, guys can get together and go throw the ball, the wide receivers and quarterbacks,” Fuente said. “The big people missing... you don’t walk out there and watch them in full pads on their own blocking each other. There’s an element of the technique that’s difficult — not just the contact — the technique of blocking another large, strong human that we miss out on probably the most.”
