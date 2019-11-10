BLACKSBURG — The celebration on Saturday for Bud Foster Day included a little Beamer Ball.
Virginia Tech went into halftime lamenting some key missed opportunities trailing 10-6 against No. 19 Wake Forest. One of those came late in the half with Hendon Hooker fumbling at Wake Forest’s 14-yard line.
The Hokies put that behind them early in the third quarter thanks to what coach Justin Fuente called a “huge” special teams play by Tayvion Robinson.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, Robinson returned the ball 33-yards down to Tech’s 49-yard line. The longest punt return of the season for the Hokies set up a quick five-play, 51-yard scoring drive.
Robinson stepped in for starting punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley. Grimsley had seven punt returns for 48 yards coming into the game. His best return of the season was a 25-yarder against Duke.
While Grimsley made a couple of questionable decisions in the first half — he let one ball bounce past him and nearly fumbled another — Fuente’s decision had more to do with Robinson’s play-making abilities.
“I’m not upset with Hezzy at all, but just felt like Tayvion’s been there every single day, continuing to work, feeling comfortable, let’s put him back there and give it a shot,” Fuente said. “So, he earned that opportunity. Hezzy didn’t lose it. He earned that opportunity and it was big for us, absolutely.”
Robinson came on the scene in fall camp and made an immediate impression on the coaching staff. He jumped up the ladder as a punt return after only a couple practices.
“Tay is a freshman, which always concerns you a little bit there, but he does have natural ball skills and is pretty confident,” Tech special teams coach James Shibest said in August.
Those concerns faded as Robinson maintained that consistency throughout the fall. He proved to be just as adept in the slot even though he played mostly quarterback as a senior at Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
Robinson opened the season with a team-high six catches for 77 yards against Boston College. He came into the game with 24 catches for 267 yards with a touchdown and seven carries for 39 yards.
He’s also attempted a pass, but those special teams opportunities that initially got the coaching staff talking never materialized until Saturday.
With Tech looking to combat Wake Forest’s prolific passing attack, Fuente rolled the dice in a pressure-filled moment and the gamble paid off.
“I’ve been proud of both of those guys but Tayvion is a guy that in punt return that quite honestly, some of our earlier games, if we had gotten out to a little better lead I would have tried to slide him in there,” Fuente said. “We were not afforded that early in the season against a couple of those other teams, so I wasn’t able to get him in there for a warm up rep, so to speak.”
