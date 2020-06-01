BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football is getting back to work.
The university outlined a series of safety protocols on Monday afternoon that will allow players to return to campus for voluntary workouts. The university's chief medical officer Dr. Mark Rogers is overseeing the effort and following the standards established by public health officials from the state of Virginia and Montgomery County.
“Our foremost priority continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, as well as the Virginia Tech and surrounding communities,” Rogers said in a press release. “We will continue to evaluate our protocols to ensure these workouts are conducted in strict adherence with current health and safety guidelines.”
Student-athletes wishing to participate will undergo screening protocols before being cleared to participate and monitored on a daily basis. The locker room and common football areas will remain closed.
Tech football strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart will supervise the small-group workouts. The student-athletes will be required to wear protective equipment when entering the team facilities.
“An abundance of caution will be utilized to ensure all equipment is sanitized appropriately between workout groups,” Rogers said.
This story will be updated
