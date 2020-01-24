BLACKSBURG — Hard hat mentality.
The slogan for Virginia Tech’s offseason conditioning program has a dual meaning this month with work getting underway on the $4.5 million project to expand and renovate the team’s weight room located on the lower level of the Merryman Center.
The project will nearly double the size of the space to 12,700 square feet. It will also add new meeting rooms and a post-workout nutrition station to the area.
“Incredibly important,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in an interview with The Roanoke Times over the summer. “It’s something we desperately need.”
Facilities are at the forefront of college recruiting battles, and teams across the ACC have put significant dollars into their weight rooms since that’s where players spend a significant portion of their time.
North Carolina was the most recent team in the Coastal to unveil an upgraded weight room. The Tar Heels debuted the new training area along with a Gatorade refueling station in July.
Virginia is currently raising funds for a new football facility, which includes a new strength and conditioning area. The Cavaliers' weight room was last renovated in 2004.
After Tech got done with preparations for the Belk Bowl in late December, workers started moving equipment in the weight room to an empty agility area. Tech players will work out in that space into the summer while the area is under construction.
The project remains on track to be completed by the start of fall camp in August.
“It’s really exciting that we are in a position that we can do this,” Virginia Tech strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart said over the summer. “We try to evolve our program each year and our players evolve. It’s important to evolve our weight room, too.”
Hilgart, who has been with Virginia Tech since 2016, oversaw a similar project as director of athletic performance at New Mexico. It’s why Fuente leaned on Hilgart’s input in shaping Tech’s renovated weight room.
The significant increase in space (and additional equipment) will help Hilgart and his staff, but decisions about the weight room’s layout were equally important. One of Hilgart’s guiding principles throughout the process was “efficiency.”
“We want our guys to be urgent when we train and not waiting around for equipment,” Hilgart said.
Equipment plans for the renovated weight room are still being finalized, but Tech anticipates adding 24 Sorinex racks. There will be equipment from other manufacturers, but many of the key pieces will be from Sorinex, a brand used by many NFL and top-tier collegiate programs.
Tech doesn’t have a final price tag on the equipment with plans still in flux, but a source with knowledge of the plans described it as a “substantial financial investment.”
Another important element to the project was improving the aesthetics of a space that hasn’t had much work done over the years. Hilgart refreshed the weight room’s layout in 2016, but that mostly involved changing out equipment.
“It’s outdated,” Fuente said. “It also needs to look the part.”
The Virginia Tech board of visitors initially approved the project in August 2018. The preliminary designs laying out the floor plan and renderings were done by Colley Architects. Construction companies toured the space in December and placed bids. Tech selected Thor Construction based out of Roanoke to complete the project.
Work is also underway a few floors up on Tech’s new $20.4 million student-athlete performance center that will replace the Bowman Room in the Jamerson Athletic Center. The board of visitors recently approved supplemental funds for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.