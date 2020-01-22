BLACKSBURG — The ACC announced full 2020 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday morning.
Virginia Tech's 2020 schedule features seven home games at Lane Stadium for the third straight season.
Some notable dates include a Thursday night home game against Boston College on Oct. 22 (the first Thursday night game between the programs since 2007), a Friday night game on Nov. 6 at Heinz Field against Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth Cup moving back to Saturday this year with Virginia visiting Lane Stadium on Nov. 28.
All 14 ACC teams are scheduled to play at least one non-Saturday game this season.
The Hokies open their ACC schedule on Oct. 3 at home against Georgia Tech. They will also travel to Louisville for the first time since 1992 on Oct. 31 in a game that marks the first time the programs meet as ACC rivals.
The highlight of Tech's non-conference schedule is a showdown against Penn State at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12 in the first ever meeting between the schools. The game times and networks for the first three weeks of the season will be announced in May.
2020 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
- Sept. 5 Liberty
- Sept. 12 Penn State
- Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee State
- Sept. 26 vs. North Alabama
- Oct. 3 Georgia Tech
- Oct. 10 at North Carolina
- Oct. 17 OPEN
- Oct. 22 Boston College (Thurs.)
- Oct. 31 at Louisville
- Nov. 6 at Pitt
- Nov. 14 Miami
- Nov. 21 at Duke
- Nov. 28 Virginia
