BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made the #ForBud hashtag a reality on Saturday.
The Hokies turned a game against No. 19 Wake Forest into a 36-17 blowout win thanks to a throwback performance by the LPD and Hendon Hooker’s welcomed return to the lineup.
Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is stepping down at the end of the season, was honored in a pregame ceremony surrounded by family and a handful of Tech luminaries including Frank Beamer, Jsutin Fuente and Whit Babcock.
Foster couldn’t hold back the tears as a sold out crowd chanted his name and a banner was revealed in his honor.
The legendary coach couldn’t spend much time enjoying the moment with kickoff against Wake Forest looming. The Demon Deacons brought one of the top offenses in the country to Lane Stadium, but it was Virginia Tech that couldn’t be stopped.
Tech had 470 yards of total offense with Hooker accounting for 311 yards (242 passing) and a touchdown after missing last week’s game against Notre Dame with a leg injury. Without Hooker last week, the offense had 235 yards, a number they almost surpassed by halftime on Saturday.
Freshman Tayvion Robinson got the offense rolling in the third quarter with a 33-yard punt return. Robinson replaced starting punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley, who struggled fielding the ball on a pair of punt returns in the first half, and took it to Wake’s 49-yard line.
The Hokies made quick work of the short field thanks to a 17-yard completion from Hooker to Tre Turner and a couple of quarterback runs. Deshawn McClease punched the ball in from the 2-yard line to give them a 13-10 lead with 11:00 to go in the third.
Turner set up another McClease touchdown later in the quarter with a 57-yard gain on a sweep off the right side of the line. Tight end James Mitchell scored a rushing touchdown — from 1-yard out — to give the Hokies a 29-17 lead with 11:15 to go in the game.
Wake Forest briefly got in a grove early in the second half with quarterback Jamie Newman completing 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards on a quick scoring drive that ended with him hitting Sage Surratt fora 24-yard touchdown. Surratt’s second score gave Wake a 17-13 lead with 8:59 to go in the third quarter.
Everything was a struggle for the Demon Deacons after that.
Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford came up with an interception with Wake backed up at their own 25-yard line. Hard-hitting safety Chamarri Conner sacked Newman for a 12-yard loss late in the quarter to force a punt with Wake at midfield.
Linebacker Dax Hollifield — one of the final recruits Foster personally recruited — put the finishing touches on the win with an interception at Wake’s 7-yard line. TyJuan Garbutt got into the backfield and knocked Newman back as he let go of the ball.
Wake Forest had less than 400 yards of total offense for the first time this season.
Tech’s strategy for slowing Wake down in the first half was pretty sound as well — the Hokies played keep away.
The Hokies offense ran more than nine minutes off the block on its opening drive. They had five first downs and ran 19 plays — the most on a single drive all season — to get down to Wake’s 7-yard line. Hooker was 3 of 5 for 28 yards on the drive and ran the ball three times for 16 yards.
The drive stalled inside the red zone thanks to a mishandled snap that resulted in a loss of 12 yards. Tech went up 3-0 with 5:33 to go in the first quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Brian Johnson.
Virginia Tech ran seven more minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 68-yard drive in the second quarter. It also ended with a field goal — this time a 32-yarder from Johnson — that gave the Hokies a 6-3 with 7:47 to go in the first half.
Hooker continued to spread the ball around with James Mitchell and Keshawn King taking starring roles on the drive. The Hokies tight ends didn’t have a catch against Notre Dame, but Mitchell had two for 28 yards (both went for first downs).
King, who didn’t travel to Notre Dame, converted a fourth down with an 8-yard catch and carried the ball three times for 17 yards. Coach Justin Fuente kept his offense on the field for three fourth down conversion attempts in the half. The Hokies converted two of them and Wake Forest jumped offsides on the other.
Tech won the time of possession battle by more than 13 minutes in the half, but a pair of fumbles helped Wake Forest take a 10-6 lead into halftime. Terius Wheatley lost the ball at midfield after taking a short toss for a 50-yard gain. The Demon Deacons got three points (a 40-yard field goal from Nick Sciba) off the turnover.
Another promising drive for the Hokies at the end of the half ended with Hooker fumbling at the 15-yard line.
Wake Forest only managed 137 yards of total offense in the first half on 24 plays. Quarterback Jamie Newman was sacked twice (the line had given up 10 sacks all year coming into the game) and the Demon Deacons had two three-and-outs.
They scored on their only extended drive of the half thanks to a 45-yard catch by Kendall Hinton that set up Newman’s 11-yard touchdown throw to Sage Surratt. The score gave Wake a 10-6 lead with 5:48 to go in the first half.
