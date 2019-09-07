BLACKSBURG — All Virginia Tech fans wanted was a drama-free home opener.
After Old Dominion pulled off the biggest upset in college football last year at the Hokies' expense, fans at Lane Stadium on Saturday wanted to see their team push the Monarchs around.
Tech was again a four-touchdown favorite over ODU, but the 31-17 win wasn’t the blowout fans were craving. The Monarchs made it a one-possession game with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from shifty quarterback Stone Smartt.
The Hokies' defense couldn’t keep Smartt in the pocket in the third quarter, as the QB made plays with both his arms and his legs to cut into a 17-3 halftime deficit.
Backup running back Terius Wheatley gave Tech a much-needed boost with a 71-yard kick return, which set up a 13-yard touchdown throw from Ryan Willis to Phil Patterson.
A pair of second-half fumbles by Tech prolonged the game being put away — produced noticeable groans of frustration from the partisan crowd. However, Tech’s defense forced turnover on downs after both turnovers to close out the win.
Willis, who accounted for one of the fumbles, had a decent bounce-back performance until his late turnover, going 16 of 28 with 272 yards and three touchdowns (two passing). Willis was replaced by Hendon Hooker after getting dropped on his neck and head late in the game.
While ODU kept the game close, the return of former Hokies Eric Kumah and Chris Cunningham — that garnered a lot of attention on social media in the days leading up to the game — didn’t amount to much.
Old Dominion kept the ball on the ball for most of the game. Kumah caught three passes for 24 yards. Smartt attempted a pair of long throws to Kumah in the second that were both broken up by Jermaine Waller. Kumah’s biggest contribution was drawing a pass interference flag on Caleb Farley in the end zone that helped set up a touchdown. Cunningham had three carries for 8 yards.
Tech's fans booed them every time they touched the ball.
Virginia Tech got on the right track early by dominating the stat sheet outgaining ODU 238 to 70 in the first half to take a 17-3 lead. Most of that yardage for the Monarch came on their first possession (a 12-play, 48-yard drive).
Willis was 11 of 20 for 191 yards with a touchdown. He completed passes to seven different targets in the half.
Tech jumped out to a 7-0 lead right out of the gate going 77-yards down the field. The Hokies got the ball to true freshman on five of the 10-play drive. Tayvion Robinson caught a pair of passes for 36 yards and King had three carries for 19 yards including a 4-yard touchdown run (the first of his career).
The Hokies added a 24-yard field goal in the quarter after a drive stalled at ODU’s 7-yard line.
Tech starting receiver Hezekiah Grimsley came through at the end of the first half to put his team up 17-3 with an acrobatic 9-yard touchdown catch. Grimsley knocked the high throw from Willis to himself and came down with the ball after juggling it on the way down to the ground.
Old Dominion had two first down in the half after its first drive. Tech’s defense had three sacks going into halftime with defensive coordinator Bud Foster mixing in more blitzes than he did the previous week against Boston College. Defensive back Jermaine Waller and safety Chamarri Conner each had a sack on a blitz.
